Pakistan court rejects appeal to suspend Khan's sentence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally requested the President to dissolve the national assembly. This brings an end to the term of current National Assembly as well as ruling coalition government. The move will pave the for elections in Pakistan. However, it is not clear if polls take place this year. Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, former Prime minster Imran Khan's appeal to suspend his conviction on on curruptuon charhes has been rejected by Pakistan's high court. Kamran Yousaf reports from Islamabad.