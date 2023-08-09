WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan threatens to end UN mission if official addresses UNSC — US
Washington's UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that no country should be able to bully a briefer into silence, especially not the United Nations.
Sudan threatens to end UN mission if official addresses UNSC — US
More than four million people in Sudan have been displaced, according to the UN. / Photo: AA
August 9, 2023

The Sudanese government has threatened to end the UN mission in the war-torn country if Secretary General Antonio Guterres' envoy briefs the Security Council, the US has said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington's UN envoy, said it "was really outrageous" for Sudan to jeopardise the mission because of Volker Perthes' planned briefing on Wednesday.

Assistant Secretary General Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee briefed the Council in his stead after his name was removed at the last minute, said Thomas-Greenfield, who serves as the Council president for August.

"No country should be able to bully a briefer into silence, let alone the United Nations," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters following the Council's open debate, saying the conflict "has turned large swaths of Sudan into a living hell."

"The stories and the images coming out of Sudan, especially out of Darfur are bone-chilling. There are credible reports that the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias have carried out continued atrocities in West Darfur, killings based on ethnicity, widespread sexual violence against women," she added.

RelatedSudan conflict: Residents  near capital ordered to evacuate over fighting

Demanding compliance

Thomas-Greenfield said the Security Council "has a responsibility to demand the parties comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians," and must ensure that “humanitarian assistance can reach people in dire need" while urging the warring parties to lay down their arms. "Let us do everything in our power to end the bloodshed.

Sudan's political future belongs to the Sudanese people, not to the men with guns who are prolonging human suffering," she added.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since April in a conflict that has killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

More than four million people have been displaced, according to the UN. The UN mission, known as UNITAMS, is a special political mission tasked with helping Sudan transition to a democratic government following decades of strongman rule under ex-president Omar al Bashir.

RelatedAmnesty: Sudan’s war crimes ‘unimaginable horror’
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us