August 10, 2023
WORLD
At least one dead and dozens injured in Russia factory explosion
At least one person has been killed and dozens injured in an explosion at a Russian military factory near Moscow. The Kremlin claims the explosion occurred in a firework storage room, but Russian military bloggers are disputing this version of events, leading to speculation it may have been Ukrainian sabotage. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the story.
