WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tennis star Alcaraz wins in Toronto in first match since Wimbledon title
Alcaraz said his opponent was more aggressive, and he will be more focused next time.
Tennis star Alcaraz wins in Toronto in first match since Wimbledon title
Miami Acik Tenis Turnuvasi'nda sampiyon Alcaraz / Photo: AA
August 10, 2023

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has won his first match since his Wimbledon victory, beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the National Bank Open.

Preparing for his US Open title defence, the 20-year-old Alcaraz ran his match-winning streak to 13 on Wednesday night, dating to his Queen's title run.

The Spanish star has won six titles this year. “I tried to play my level but it wasn’t easy,” Alcaraz said.

“He was more aggressive than me from the beginning to the last ball. I tried to be solid and to get my rhythm and I’m really happy to be through to have an opportunity in the next round. This match will help me to be more focussed in the next round, to put my game first in the beginning of the match.”

In the third round, Alcaraz will face 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 winner over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev topped Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5 in the afternoon. The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.

"I felt great,” Medvedev said. “I could have done a little bit better in the second set, but at the same time I saved break points in two or three games, so pretty good match.

From here, I need to improve. Ranked third, the Russian has won five titles this year.

Other results

Also in the round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3, “I knew that Stef had a lot of confidence,” Monfils said.

“He would try to go for his shots. I tried to put a lot of balls in, tried to hit quite heavy and not let him dictate too much. I think I did it well.”

Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 3-6. 7-5 victory over Max Purcell. In an all-Italian match, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner beat Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3.

Sinner will face Murray in the third round. Eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz outlasted Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, and Canadian Milos Raonic edged Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3.

RelatedAlcaraz shatters Djokovic's dream, wins first Wimbledon title
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us