Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has won his first match since his Wimbledon victory, beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the National Bank Open.

Preparing for his US Open title defence, the 20-year-old Alcaraz ran his match-winning streak to 13 on Wednesday night, dating to his Queen's title run.

The Spanish star has won six titles this year. “I tried to play my level but it wasn’t easy,” Alcaraz said.

“He was more aggressive than me from the beginning to the last ball. I tried to be solid and to get my rhythm and I’m really happy to be through to have an opportunity in the next round. This match will help me to be more focussed in the next round, to put my game first in the beginning of the match.”

In the third round, Alcaraz will face 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 winner over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev topped Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5 in the afternoon. The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.

"I felt great,” Medvedev said. “I could have done a little bit better in the second set, but at the same time I saved break points in two or three games, so pretty good match.

From here, I need to improve. Ranked third, the Russian has won five titles this year.

Other results

Also in the round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3, “I knew that Stef had a lot of confidence,” Monfils said.

“He would try to go for his shots. I tried to put a lot of balls in, tried to hit quite heavy and not let him dictate too much. I think I did it well.”

Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 3-6. 7-5 victory over Max Purcell. In an all-Italian match, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner beat Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3.

Sinner will face Murray in the third round. Eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz outlasted Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, and Canadian Milos Raonic edged Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3.