Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid
The man died of a serious injury he sustained during an army raid in Zawata town, west of Nablus city, Palestinian officials say.
Since the beginning of this year, the West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids and settlers’ attacks on Palestinian cities and towns. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 10, 2023

A Palestinian man was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestine TV.

The victim died of a serious injury he sustained during an army raid in Zawata town, west of Nablus city.

The Israeli military said that while operating in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, the scene of frequent army raids and fatal clashes over the past 15 months, a Palestinian suspect fired at its troops who shot back.

The military said "hits were identified" and the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one man was killed.

Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed the fighter as a member.

US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem broke down in 2014 and show no sign of resumption.

Violence has worsened since last year in the West Bank, a territory which Israel occupied in the 1967 war and where Palestinians have limited self-rule.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids and settlers’ attacks on Palestinian cities and towns.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
