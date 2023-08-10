TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Earthquake rattles eastern Türkiye, causing panic
At least 23 people were injured in two Turkish provinces due to panic, falling and jumping from heights.
Earthquake rattles eastern Türkiye, causing panic
The earthquake in Malatya caused citizens to take to the streets. / Photo: AA
August 10, 2023

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has struck the Yesilyurt district of Malatya, Türkiye, according to the nation's disaster management agency, AFAD.

Thursday's earthquake occurred at 8:48 pm local time and was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, and Gaziantep.

Residents in the region were seen moving to open areas to protect themselves from building destruction.

Twenty-three people were injured as a result of panic, but there were no reports of death, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

He said that 14 ambulances and three medical rescue teams, UMKE, were dispatched to the affected area to provide medical assistance.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that all relevant government institutions, especially AFAD, have begun searching the territory.

Separately Environment and Urbanisation minister, Mehmet Ozhaseki, said that his provincial directorate teams are continuing to work on damage assessment in the region.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres.

The renewed earthquake caused panic in the residents who had already faced two disastrous earthquakes in February.

Over 50,000 people died in Türkiye due to the twin earthquakes centred in the southern Kahramanmaras province on February 6, and 13 million people in 11 Turkish provinces were affected.

RelatedIs Istanbul headed for another big earthquake?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us