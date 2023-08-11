CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Apocalyptic fire in Hawaii swells death toll, leaves thousands homeless
Hawaii Governor Josh Green said the death toll from the wildfires is likely to exceed that of the 1960 tsunami, which killed 61 people.
Apocalyptic fire in Hawaii swells death toll, leaves thousands homeless
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. / Photo: AFP
August 11, 2023

The death toll from a terrifying wildfire that razed a historic Hawaiian town hit 53, making it one of the deadliest disasters to strike the islands since they became a US state.

"In 1960 we had 61 fatalities when a large wave came through Big Island," Governor Josh Green said on Thursday, referring to a tragedy that struck a year after Hawaii became the 50th US state.

"This time, it's very likely that our death totals will significantly exceed that."

Officials in Maui County said on Thursday the confirmed number of dead now stood at 53, and firefighters were still battling the blaze.

"There is no doubt everyone would describe this as though a bomb hit Lahaina," he said.

"It looks like total devastation; buildings that we've all enjoyed and celebrated together for decades, for generations, are completely destroyed."

Related'It's gone forever': Hawaii's historic city Lahaina  devestated by wildfire

Thousands left homeless

Thousands of people have been left homeless by the wildfire that raced through a Hawaiian town, the governor said.

"We are going to need to house thousands of people," Josh Green told reporters.

"That will mean reaching out to all of our hotels and those in the community, to ask people to rent those extra rooms."

Lahaina on Thursday lay in charred, smoking ruins, with Green saying 80 percent of the town was gone.

Brushfires on the west coast of Hawaii's Maui island — fueled by high winds from a nearby hurricane — broke out on Tuesday and rapidly engulfed the seaside town of Lahaina.

The flames moved so quickly that many were caught off-guard, trapped in the streets or jumping into the ocean in a desperate bid to escape.

RelatedWhat's behind Hawaii's catastrophic wildfires?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us