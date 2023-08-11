WORLD
Palestinian president, Hamas leader to hasten joint committee establishment
The parties agree to accelerate the formation of an intergroup follow-up committee to address all pertinent matters.
Last monthj, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a private meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniya. / Photo: AA
August 11, 2023

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniya have agreed to speed up the establishment of a committee to discuss prospects for intra-Palestinian peace.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hamas reported that Haniyeh engaged in a telephone conversation with Abbas.

This call was in continuation of their efforts to monitor the outcomes of a meeting involving Palestinian factions' secretaries-general, which took place in Al Alamein, Egypt, on July 30th.

During the meeting, it was agreed that establishing an intergroup follow-up committee to discuss all relevant matters should be expedited.

Turkish welcoming

On July 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Abbas and Haniya.

Erdogan said that Türkiye would welcome Palestinians resolving their differences.

"We hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara. On this occasion, we once again renewed our strong support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"The meeting of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniya, hosted by our country, added a different dimension to this visit," Erdogan added.

Ankara firmly backs a two-state resolution for the Israel-Palestine conflict, endorsing the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

