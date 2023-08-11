August 11, 2023
Niger Coup: ECOWAS orders standby force to get prepared
West African leaders have ordered the activation of a standby force for possible military intervention in Niger but say dialogue and diplomacy remain their preferred option. The regional bloc has been meeting in Nigeria in an attempt to return Niamey to a democratic rule following a military coup. TRT World spoke to David Otto, director of the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies.
