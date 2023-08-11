As I step into the pitch-black darkness, I reach for the nearest wall to steady myself. So this is how the world of the blind “looks” like, I say to myself.

I hold on tightly to the white cane I was given at the entrance and told not to drop it. I realise why as I tap with it, trying to navigate my way through the labyrinthine passage.

Heart pounding, I move deeper into the darkness – a unique journey of discovery meant to open my eyes, metaphorically speaking, to the world of the visually impaired.

Museum of senses

The Istanbul Dialogue Museum’s interactive exhibit ‘Dialogue in the Dark’ is a unique immersive experience that aims to challenge prejudices about blindness, fostering empathy and understanding of the daily struggle of blind individuals.

“If there is dialogue, there is no darkness,” says Engin Grantepe, who has been working as a tour guide in the museum for a decade.

“I had my vision until the age of 35. After then, I (gradually) lost my sight due to a genetic disease,” Grantepe tells TRT World.

Dialogue in the Dark is an exhibition where blind guides lead visitors in small groups through specially constructed dark rooms where scent, sound, wind, temperature and texture convey the characteristics of daily environments – a park, a city, a cinema or a cafe.

It is one of the two exhibits – the other is Dialogue in the Silence – which draw thousands of visitors to the museum, which was opened to the public in 2013.

Last month, the Istanbul Dialogue Museum was added as a member of the prestigious International Council of Museums, a non-governmental organisation based in Paris.

Art of serenity

As I emerge from the maze into what feels like an open space, I could hear a river – the sound of gurgling water in the distance. I follow the sounds to reach a bridge over a cascading river.

The sounds around me highlight the serenity of the place – birds chirping, wind howling through the trees and leaves rustling. In the darkness, I immerse myself in the symphony of nature, enjoying the beauty of the unseen world.

The voice of Grantepe wafts in from close by as he urges us to slow down and savour the moment.

“We are constantly rushing to get somewhere. Instead, let’s leave home five minutes earlier and avoid rushing on the way,” he says. “Life has so much to say if we take the time to listen.”

As we move along, tracing the walls with our hands, we come across shuttered houses. Grantepe, with his infectious liveliness, chuckles and asks, “What colour do you think these shutters are?”

At first, I hesitate, but can’t resist attributing a yellow shade inspired by his vibrant energy. He says they are pink with polka dots. Laughing again, he quickly adds that both of our answers are correct, as imagination knows no limits.

As we continue on the journey, we board a tram. I sit in the darkness as the tram rattles along the tracks – symbolic of the life journey of a blind person, surrounded by sounds and only sounds.

Grantepe turns pragmatic as he talks about the difficulties the blind face in their daily lives – from the stalls in the middle of sidewalks to cars parked on pedestrian paths. “Blindness is not the difficult part, people are,” he says.

We get off the tram and find ourselves on Istiklal Avenue, an Istanbul landmark known for its bustling streets lined with restaurants, cafes, art galleries, theatres and some historic buildings.

“Would it be a complete Istiklal tour without going to the cinema?” Grantepe piques our interest with an offer we can’t resist. And there I am, sitting on a comfortable seat in a cinema in yet another amazing experience.

As soon as the movie starts, I can’t help but smile because it is the iconic tango scene from the 1992 Hollywood classic 'Scent of Woman' possibly one of my favourite movie scenes ever.

Sitting in the darkness, I am overwhelmed by ‘Por una Cabeza’ like never before – I close my eyes and imagine Al Pacino and Gabrielle Anwar on the dance floor, matching step for step to create the cinematic masterpiece.

I step out of the darkness and into the light of wisdom offered by Grantepe’s philosophical thoughts. “Although life’s twists and turns remain unpredictable, we can cherish its beauty regardless. Life, in all its forms, is an exquisite experience,” he concludes.

Sound of silence

The second tour – the Dialogue in Silence – of the Istanbul museum is as enriching and enlightening as the first, offering visitors an immersive experience in a completely silent environment.

It aims to showcase how individuals navigate life without the sense of hearing and the remarkable capabilities they develop through their other senses.

While the darkness in the first tour was meant to enhance our experience, in the second tour noise-cancelling headphones turned our world completely silent.

Our guide for the day was Ruveyda Nur Parlak, 21, who has been working in the Dialogue in Silence exhibition for around two years. Deaf and unable to speak since birth, Parlak says she learned sign language from her two sisters, who are also deaf.

“At first, visitors may find it a bit challenging to adjust, but they gradually adapt and appreciate the uniqueness of the environment,” Parlak tells TRT World.

“By the end of the tour, their faces light up with delight, thoroughly enjoying this remarkable experience.”

Where hands talk

I walk into a room called the ‘Hands Dance’, a reference to the hand and finger gestures that form the sign language for the deaf.

We stand around a roundtable as we try to communicate using only gestures. Our hands really do a dance – some of the movements are weird, some funny, some understood, and some misunderstood.

But the seriousness of the situation is not lost on anyone as we try to comprehend the world of those without the sense of hearing - which most of us take for granted.

As we test our facial expressions and try to mimic Parlak, I realise that her non-verbal communication is incredibly powerful. I can’t remember ever being so open in verbal communication. Perhaps, when one sense is missing, the others develop more.

For Parlak, her work at the museum is a fulfilling experience.

“The visitors not only comprehend the experiences of the deaf individuals but also empathise with them and develop a heightened sense of awareness and understanding,” she says.

“Occasionally, students visit the museum on school trips, and it warms my heart when some very young visitors refer to me as their ‘teacher’,” Parlak says.

As we familiarise ourselves with daily words in sign language, I observe that many of the signs bear a connection to their literal meanings.

The tour guide instructs us on the alphabet and guides us in saying our names using sign language. Whenever we make a mistake, she graciously, patiently, and affectionately corrects us.

“Many of our visitors decide to learn sign language after experiencing this tour. One time a visitor became emotional after the tour and shared that they were inspired to become a sign language teacher themselves,” she adds.

Indeed, there are moments in their daily lives when they face challenges with communication. She narrates an unforgettable incident during her first visit to Galata Tower.

“The staff mistook me for a tourist because of my difficulty expressing myself, and they started speaking in English. This memory never fails to bring a smile to my face," she adds.

“As we understand each other, all barriers disappear,” she says. “The only obstacle is ignorance,” she concludes.

World of empathy

The two tours at the museum affect visitors in profound ways.

It leaves us more humble than ever before as we recall the overwhelming experience of living the lives – even if for a brief period - of those who can’t see, hear and speak.

Renowned Turkish poet and writer Nuri Pakdil once said that to truly see someone, we have to look through the lens of understanding.

This sentiment sums up the experience at the museum – when the intention is to understand one another, it seems there are no insurmountable barriers.

And I was lucky enough to realise this profound truth.