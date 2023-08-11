WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK junior doctors strike for better pay and conditions
Here in the UK, tens of thousands of junior doctors in Britain's National Health Service are staging a fifth round of strike action demanding for better pay and conditions. The ongoing protest reflects mounting concerns within the medical community. The strike action comes at a time when the NHS is struggling to recover from pressures caused by the pandemic and years of under investment in the sector. TRT World's Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from London.
UK junior doctors strike for better pay and conditions / Others
August 11, 2023
