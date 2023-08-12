WORLD
Danish ultranationalists burn Quran in front of Turkish, Iraqi embassies
Members of Danske Patrioter chanted anti-Islam slogans while under police protection.
Quran burnings in European countries have sparked demonstrations across Muslim nations. / Photo: AA Archive
August 12, 2023

Members of the ultranationalist group, Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots have burned a copy of the Quran in front of Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

The group then proceeded on Saturday to burn another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

The members chanted anti-Islamic slogans during the provocative act, which took place under police protection.

The gathering was streamed live by the group on their social media accounts.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning, desecration, or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

SOURCE:AA
