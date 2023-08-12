WORLD
3 MIN READ
Charity boat rescues 76 migrants in the Mediterranean, heads for Italy
Seven women and 24 children were among the migrants picked up in international waters in the Maltese Search and Rescue zone, the charity EMERGENCY said.
Charity boat rescues 76 migrants in the Mediterranean, heads for Italy
"The 76 people rescued last night with #LifeSupportSAR had departed from Libya," the charity EMERGENCY said. / Photo: emergency.it / Others
August 12, 2023

A charity rescue ship picked up 76 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat in the Mediterranean and was headed for the southern Italian port of Naples, the charity said.

Another boat carrying 59 rescued migrants docked in Porto Empedocle in southern Sicily on Saturday as the number of people attempting the perilous central Mediterranean crossing grows.

There were seven women and 24 children among the 76 people picked up in international waters in the Maltese Search and Rescue zone on Friday night, the charity EMERGENCY said.

Crammed on deck, they waved and cheered as an EMERGENCY crew came into view in a rubber dinghy launched from the main rescue ship.

RelatedMigrant boat sinks off Tunisia, leaving two dead and several missing

The 12-metre boat carrying the migrants had set sail from Libya late on Thursday and those rescued were from Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Syria, it added.

Italian authorities helped to coordinate the rescue and the charity boat, the Life Support, is expected to reach Naples on Monday.

Open Arms, another charity carrying out missions in the Mediterranean, said its Astral rescue yacht had sailed into Sicily, carrying 59 people including five children of whom two were only a few weeks old.

Open Arms had appealed to Italian authorities to assign it a port after saying it had initially been told to return the migrants to Tunisia.

Italy, a major route into Europe for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants, has seen nearly 95,000 arrivals by sea so far this year, interior ministry data shows, more than double the number in the same period last year.

RelatedGreece pushes back irregular migrants, Türkiye rescues 30 people in Aegean Sea

The central Mediterranean is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes. More than 22,000 people have died or gone missing in its waters since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Also on Saturday, at least six people died and more than 50 were rescued after a migrant boat capsized while trying to cross the Channel from France to Britain.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us