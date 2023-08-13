The Turkish Coast Guard have rescued 58 refugees in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Coast guard units found 45 migrants in a rubber boat on Saturday, off the coast of Seferihisar district in western Izmir province in one operation.

Thirteen were also saved by coast guard units off the coast of Dikili district in the province in a separate mission. The migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for regular procedures.

Greece’s illegal actions

Türkiye, the EU and international watchdogs have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants and refugees, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.