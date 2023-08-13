TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues over 50 refugees in the Aegean Sea
Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
Türkiye rescues over 50 refugees in the Aegean Sea
Turkish Coast Guard saves the migrants pushed back by Greece / Photo: AA Archive
August 13, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard have rescued 58 refugees in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Coast guard units found 45 migrants in a rubber boat on Saturday, off the coast of Seferihisar district in western Izmir province in one operation.

Thirteen were also saved by coast guard units off the coast of Dikili district in the province in a separate mission. The migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for regular procedures.

Greece’s illegal actions

Türkiye, the EU and international watchdogs have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants and refugees, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

RelatedTürkiye rescues nearly 100 refugees and migrants pushed back by Greece
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us