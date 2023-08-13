WORLD
Serbians once again protest against government after mass shootings
Protesters in Belgrade denounced the recent mass shootings and said they would continue the protests and not give up their demands.
Protesters also demanded the dismissal of the management of Serbian State TV (RTS) and its Supervisory Board, which determines which channels will broadcast. / Photo: AA
August 13, 2023

Hundreds of Serbians have gathered in cities across the country in anti-government protests, and demonstrations against the president and to denounce violence.

Crowds gathered for the 15th "Serbia Against Violence" demonstration in the national capital of Belgrade on Saturday, also in Novi Sad and Nis, to denounce two recent mass shootings after a demand by opposition parties.

The crowd marched to the government building and gave a message that they would continue with the protests.

Protesters demanded an end to the perceived promotion of violence in the media.

They also demanded the resignation of government ministers involved in security.

The gatherings began shortly after two mass shootings in less than 48 hours that left at least 17 dead May 7.

The crowd in front of the parliament building in Belgrade marched through the city, causing traffic disruptions.

Protesters in Novi Sad held posters that read: "Everything must stop" and said they would not give up on their demands.

The crowd in Nis expressed dissatisfaction with the government.

Protesters also demanded the dismissal of the management of Serbian State TV (RTS) and its Supervisory Board, which determines which channels will broadcast.

Government’s new measures

As part of new measures taken by the government, 1,800 schools have been each assigned two police officers.

The process of the voluntary surrender of weapons also began Monday at the direction of President Aleksander Vucic.

Serbians are in shock in the aftermath of the double shootings that saw at least eight killed and 14 injured when a 21-year-old suspected shooter, Uros Blazic, opened fire in the town of Mladenovac, located 42 kilometres south of Belgrade.

And a teen boy opened fire on a school in Belgrade, killing eight students and a security guard.

