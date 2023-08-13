WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ecuador gang leader transferred to max security upon killing of candidate
Gang boss "Fito" reportedly threatened presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a journalist and anti-corruption crusader.
Ecuador gang leader transferred to max security upon killing of candidate
Ecuadorian Armed Forces entered Prison 8 in Guayaquil, where the head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito," was being held. / Photo: Reuters
August 13, 2023

Ecuador has transferred a powerful gang leader, accused of threatening a presidential candidate before he was slain, to a maximum security prison via a massive military and police operation, according to officials.

At dawn on Saturday, some 4,000 heavily armed agents entered Prison 8 in Guayaquil in southwestern Ecuador, where the head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito," was being held.

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso reported on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that "Fito" had been transferred to La Roca, a 150-person maximum security prison that is part of the same large penitentiary complex he was already in.

The gang leader - who had been sentenced to 34 years in prison for organised crime, drug trafficking and murder - had controlled at least one cellblock in the prison from which he was removed.

Ecuador has been under a state of emergency after the shock assassination Wednesday of journalist and anti-corruption crusader Fernando Villavicencio.

Lasso has blamed the murder on organised crime, and Villavicencio had complained of receiving death threats from Macias.

RelatedBolsonaro to Villavicencio: Recent attacks on politicians in Latin America

'Unjustifiable violence'

Villavicencio drew the ire of gangs and drug traffickers for his investigations. A week before he was killed, the 59-year-old had said that "Fito" was threatening him.

He told a local program that an "emissary" of the gang leader had contacted him and warned "that if I continue... mentioning Los Choneros, they are going to break me."

Six Colombians have been arrested in his murder, while a seventh was killed in a shootout with his bodyguards. Authorities haven't said who hired and paid the hitmen.

The global community has condemned Villavicencio's murder, including the UN, United States and European Union.

On Saturday, Pope Francis condemned "with all his strength" the "suffering caused by unjustifiable violence" plaguing Ecuador in a message to the Archbishop of Quito, Alfredo Espinoza.

Villavicencio's party announced that his running mate, Andrea Gonzalez, would take his place in the August 20 election.

Gonzalez, 36, is an environmental advocate who has fought in particular for the protection of oceans, forests and mangroves.

RelatedRunning mate of slain Ecuador candidate will run in his place
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us