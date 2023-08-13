TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye successfully tests domestic probe rocket developed by ROKETSAN
The domestically developed rocket's launch, conducted in the Kirklareli province, marks a significant step in the country's pursuit of space exploration.
Türkiye successfully tests domestic probe rocket developed by ROKETSAN
ROKETSAN aims to "take a leading role in the global defence sector" with their "indigenous, reliable and pioneering rocket and missile solutions". / Photo: AA Archives
August 13, 2023

Türkiye's domestic probe rocket has been successfully tested, the country’s Defence Industry Agency (SSB) said.

The rocket developed by ROKETSAN was tested in Türkiye’s northwestern Kirklareli province on Saturday, said the SSB on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our probe rocket, which was developed with our advanced engineering technologies as part of our country's efforts to reach space, was successfully launched from Igneada,” said the SSB.

Minister for Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir also praised the launch of the rocket and congratulated ROKETSAN.

Founded in 1988 by the decision of the Defence Industries Executive Committee, ROKETSAN aims to "take a leading role in the global defence sector" with their "indigenous, reliable and pioneering rocket and missile solutions".

Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, said Türkiye's "space studies will gain great momentum," thanks to the rocket technology.

RelatedTurkish fighter jet KAAN to soar with indigenous engine in 2028
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us