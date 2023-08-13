WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestine
New envoy Nayef Al Sudairi has said his appointment represents "an important step" underscoring Saudi Arabia's desire to strengthen ties with the Palestinians.
Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestine
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said though Saudi Arabia's envoy appointment had not been coordinated with Israel, he saw a possible link to the normalisation prospects. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 13, 2023

Israel has ruled out on Sunday a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for the new Saudi envoy to the occupied Palestinian territories, whose appointment comes as Washington tries to forge formal Israeli relations with Riyadh.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al Sudairi on Saturday expanded his credentials to include non-resident envoy to the Palestinians. A social media post by his embassy in Amman said "consul-general in Jerusalem" was now among Al Sudairi's duties.

That appeared to correspond with the Palestinians' long-standing and so-far fruitless goal of founding a state in territories occupied by Israel in a 1967 war, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel deems Jerusalem its own capital, a status recognised by the United States under then-President Donald Trump in 2017, but not by international world powers. Israeli authorities bar Palestinian diplomatic activity in the city.

Saudi Arabia has championed the Palestinian cause and shunned official ties with Israel, but the US is seeking to promote what could be a historic Middle East deal that would include normalising Israeli-Saudi relations.

"This (Al Sudairi) could be a delegate who will meet with representatives in the Palestinian Authority (PA)," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM.

"We will not allow the opening of any kind of diplomatic mission" in Jerusalem, Cohen added. "Will there be an official physically sitting in Jerusalem? This we will not allow."

RelatedSaudi names non-resident ambassador for occupied Palestinian territories

Conditions for possible normalisation

Israel's far-right government has played down any prospect of it giving significant ground to the Palestinians as part of a normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has previously conditioned recognition of Israel on Palestinians' statehood goal being addressed. Among challenges to that goal is the schism between the internationally backed Palestinian administration and the armed Hamas movement, which rules over besieged Gaza.

Bassam Al Agha, the Palestinian ambassador to Riyadh, cast Al Sudairi's appointment as Saudi affirmation of Palestinian statehood and "rejection of what had been announced by former US President Trump".

"This means a continuation of Saudi Arabia's positions," Al Agha told Voice of Palestine radio.

While Cohen said Al Sudairi's appointment had not been coordinated with Israel, he saw a possible link to the normalisation prospects.

"What is behind this development is that, against the backdrop of progress in the US talks with Saudi Arabia and Israel, the Saudis want to relay a message to the Palestinians that they have not forgotten them," Cohen said.

RelatedSaudi Arabia rules out normalisation with Israel without two-state solution
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us