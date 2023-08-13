August 13, 2023
Annual perseid phenomenon dazzles the night sky
Some one-hundred shooting stars per hour dazzled the night sky on Saturday. The phenomenon known as the perseid meteor was captured in the southern Turkish city of Kayseri. Meteor showers occur when the Earth moves through fields of debris floating around in space. TRT World's Asli Atbas climbed one of the highest mountains in the city to watch the show.
