A shooting at a Shia Muslim shrine in Iran's south has killed at least one person and wounded eight others, state media reported, revising down a previous toll of four fatalities.

The attack on Sunday comes less than a year after a similar one on the same holy site, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Fars province capital Shiraz.

"One person has been killed and eight others wounded in the attack," official news agency IRNA reported, quoting deputy Fars governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla.

The wounded "have been transferred to medical centres and are undergoing treatment", IRNA said. Earlier, it said four people were killed but has retracted the initial report.

The death toll of one was confirmed by the Fars commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Yadollah Bouali, speaking on state TV.

Iranian media outlets have provided different accounts of the attack and varying casualty tolls. Bouali said a lone gunman was behind the shooting and arrested shortly after.

"A terrorist entered the gate of the shrine and opened fire with a battle rifle," Bouali said.

Fars province governor Mohamed Hadi Imanieh told state TV the attack occurred around 1530 GMT (7:00 pm local time).

Footage carried by state TV showed ambulances rushing to the site of the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation and vowed in a statement to bring those responsible to justice, according to IRNA.

The Shah Cheragh mausoleum is home a revered Shia scholar and is considered the holiest site in southern Iran.

On October 26, a mass shooting at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by Daesh terror group.

In July, Iranian judicial authorities publicly executed two men over involvement in the October attack.

It was the first major attack in Iran claimed by Daeshsince 2017, when five heavily-armed men attacked the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of the country’s founder, Khomeini, in Tehran.