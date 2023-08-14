Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, is not serious about holding a "cage fight."

In a post on Threads, a digital social media platform launched on July 5 as a competitor to X, Zuckerberg said he offered Musk "a real date" for the fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date... Elon won’t confirm a date, then he says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said on Sunday.

In response, Musk retorted on the X platform, calling Zuckerberg a "chicken."

Musk had initially expressed his willingness to engage in the fight at the earliest opportunity.

Musk had challenged Zuckerberg to a fight following reports that the Meta CEO would launch a Twitter-like social media network. On June 22, Zuckerberg announced that he had accepted the "cage fight" offer.

The founder of Tesla had also said that he was in talks with Italian authorities and they had agreed on an "epic location" for the fight whose proceeds will go to veterans and pediatric hospitals in Italy.