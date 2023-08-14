TÜRKİYE
British singer Tom Odell to mesmerise fans in Türkiye's Antalya
The masterful artist will perform as part of the Regnum Live in Concert series on August.
The 32-year-old artist has released a total of 5 studio albums and over 20 singles to date. / Photo: AA Archive
August 14, 2023

Internationally acclaimed British singer-songwriter Tom Odell is set to perform in Türkiye's southern province of Antalya on August 21.

The award-winning artist, celebrated for his contributions to the indie pop genre, will be treating music aficionados to a live performance as part of the Regnum Live in Concert series.

The event venue has a capacity of 2,500 people.

Odell, whose rise to fame was fuelled by his iconic track Another Love, is known not only for his piano virtuosity but also for his poignant compositions inspired by real-life narratives.

Inspired by musicians such as Elton John, Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan, Odell released his first album "Long Way Down" in 2013, featuring emotional and romantic melodies.

The 32-year-old artist, who was honoured with a BRIT Award for his debut album, has released a total of 5 studio albums and over 20 singles to date.

Odell last met with his Turkish fans in Istanbul in June 2023. Last year, he also held a concert in the capital Ankara, in addition to Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
