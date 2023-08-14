WORLD
Latvia's PM Karins announces resignation amid rift with coalition partners
Krisjanis Karins blames coalition partners for "blocking the work for prosperity and economic growth" for his decision.
Karins' centre-right New Unity party won a national election in October 2022, gaining 26 of 100 seats in a fractured parliament where seven parties are represented. (Michele Tantussi/Reuters File Photo) / Others
August 14, 2023

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has announced his resignation, blaming a breakdown in relations with parts of his multi-party governing coalition.

"This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president," he told a press conference on Monday.

Alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia is a leading voice in pushing the European Union and NATO to increase pressure on Russia for its offensive against Ukraine.

Karins' centre-right New Unity party won a national election in October 2022, gaining 26 of 100 seats in a fractured parliament where seven parties are represented.

He blamed coalition partners for "blocking the work for prosperity and economic growth" for Monday's decision, according to a posting on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Karins's party governed the European Union nation of 1.9 million, with support from the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties giving him a narrow parliamentary majority.

But relations with the coalition soured after it failed to field a joint candidate for the presidential election in May.

On Friday, Karins made an abortive attempt to bring more parties into government.

They included the left-leaning Progressives party and the Greens and the Farmers Union, a coalition of conservative groups fronted by Aivars Lembergs, the mayor of port town Ventspils who was put on a US sanctions list for alleged corruption in 2019.

Karins' New Unity party plans to select its candidate for prime minister on Wednesday, he said.

President Edgars Rinkevics has the responsibility for giving a mandate to a new prime minister to try to form a government. That candidate would also face a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Latvia's next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2026.

Latvia and its Baltic neighbours, Estonia and Lithuania, have been hit hard by an energy crisis due to their dependence on Russian gas before Russia’s offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

The three countries cut off natural gas deliveries from Russia after its military campaign, and Latvia now relies mainly on its own gas reserves and imports from Lithuania, though cross-border deliveries have dwindled in the past weeks amid a cold spell.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
