Russian airstrikes in Odessa leaves three people injured

New video has emerged of Russian soldiers boarding a cargo vessel in the Black Sea. On Sunday the Russian Navy fired warning shots at ship headed for the Ukrainian Port of Izmail. The latest images suggest Russian soldiers boarded it to carry out an inspection. Moscow has previously warned it will assume all vessels bound for Ukraine are carrying military supplies. Since it pulled out of the UN backed grain deal in July, Russia has targeted Ukrainian food exports. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.