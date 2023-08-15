Gary Born, one of the leading figures in international arbitration, has become the new international board member of the Istanbul Arbitration Centre (ISTAC).

This came after Jan Paulsson completed his duty at the ISTAC.

Prof. Dr. Ziya Akinci, the president of ISTAC, said: "The names in our Board are arbitrators known all over the world. Just as how much Ronaldo and Messi are famous in football, the members of our Board are equally renowned in arbitration."

"As we bid farewell to a star name in the field of international arbitration, Mr. Jan Paulsson, we would like to extend a warm welcome to the highly esteemed and experienced arbitration lawyer Gary Born. The boards of arbitration institutions are their showcases, and just like the world stars of football, the ISTAC Board consists of the best names in international arbitration," he said.

“We are proud that with the participation of Gary Born, who is a globally well-known arbitration expert, our International Board has once again become a gathering of arbitration stars," Akinci added.

A major figure

Born, a partner at the international law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP in London leads their global arbitration team. He's been involved in institutional arbitrations with major bodies like International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), American Arbitration Association (AAA), Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC), and International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), as well as ad-hoc arbitrations worldwide, according to a statement released by ISTAC.

Recognised as a “major” figure in international arbitration and law, Born has served as counsel in over 675 arbitration cases, including several of the largest arbitrations in ICC, and has served as an arbitrator in more than 250 institutional and ad-hoc arbitrations.

He also served as the president of the SIAC for six years from 2015 to 2021 and is involved with the HKIAC and the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB).

He is also a member of the American Law Institute and the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, serving as vice president of the American Society of International Law.

Born is renowned for attaining star status in arbitration in the esteemed Chambers and Partners guides, a "prestigious" standing in international law.

He also has taught international arbitration at prestigious universities like Harvard, Stanford, and Georgetown.

Paulsson, who left the ISTAC Board, is an "esteemed" figure in international arbitration, according to the statement. Before his time at ISTAC, he served as counsel or arbitrator in over 700 arbitrations and also served as president of the LCIA.