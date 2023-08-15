Two years ago on 15 August, the Taliban took back over Afghanistan, unravelling the social, economic, and political fabrics of Afghan society.

The Taliban’s seizure of power follows the withdrawal of US military troops after an already devastating two decades of invasion in the country.

At the 730-day mark, Afghanistan still wrestles with challenges, including human rights concerns and the effort to restore global relationships.

While still part of the UN, Afghanistan’s membership is under an unrecognised government.

No country has yet to extend diplomatic recognition to the Taliban, although some maintain minimal and conditional relations with the new government.

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan relied heavily on foreign aid and international donors.

Confronted with soaring commodity and food prices, the nation's dire economic situation prompted discussions with countries like China and Kazakhstan.

Dubbed the "Heart of Asia," this landlocked nation spans 652,864 square kilometres and is bordered by Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China.

Its capital Kabul sits along the trade routes of Central Asia and South Asia, serving as a strategic location that lies about halfway between Istanbul in the west and Hanoi in the east.

The Taliban also has its attention on Türkiye, eyeing Turkish trade and investments.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the country’s key exports to Türkiye include almonds, carpets, cow hides, cotton, and dried apricots, amounting to $5 million in the first four months of 2023 alone.

To increase trade and regional connectivity, its Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, recently met with Turkish Minister of Trade Prof. Omer Bolat to pursue discussions that would further ease the relationship of businesses between Kabul and Ankara.

Security challenges

Domestically, the Taliban have reportedly cracked down on terror groups, like Daesh, and displayed advancements in combating corruption.

Despite improving national security, the Taliban regime has a long way to go to improve life for Afghan citizens.

One of the biggest gripes against the country remains its stance on women’s rights, pushing Afghan women and girls deeper into the shadows of public life, as imposing bans see their exclusion in schools, beauty salons, and even Kabul parks.

This contradicts the Taliban’s initial assurance that women would play an active role in society and that their rights would be protected.

Decrees issued by leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada have mandated full-body attire and the suspension of higher education and NGO employment for Afghan women.

At the two-year mark following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the government, keen on reconciling with the international community, continues to face a complex future, more so as the human rights of the Afghan people are in the balance.