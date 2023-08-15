Azerbaijan has rejected the Armenian claims that its forces fired on EU observers' vehicles visiting the Karabakh region, saying the team had shared information about the visit and that such an incident was practically impossible to occur.

"On August 15, at around 12:20 p.m. (0820GMT), the information spread in Armenian media resources about the shooting by the units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of EU observers and their car in the area of Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district is not true," said a statement issued on Tuesday by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The statement said the allegations made were "another disinformation" attempt by the Armenian side.

The time, route, and registration number plates of the cars used by the EU mission were shared with Azerbaijan in advance, and Baku was aware of the mission's trips, it added.

"For this reason, it is theoretically and practically impossible for such a situation to occur as claimed by the Armenian Ministry of Defence," the statement concluded.

The EU established a civilian mission in Armenia on the country's border with neighbouring Azerbaijan back in February.

Azerbaijan summons Spanish diplomat

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan summoned Spain's charge d’affaires in the country on Tuesday for a post shared by its Foreign Ministry on X that was later deleted.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Patricia Serrano Sanchez was informed that the promotion of the "illegal separatist regime" established by Armenia on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is "unacceptable."

"It is incomprehensible that such a step would be taken by a country like Spain, which is fighting separatism in its own territory," it said.

The "non-constructive approach" taken by Spain does not correspond to the spirit of bilateral relations and is strongly condemned by Azerbaijan, according to the statement.

"Spain's charge d'affaires said that his country continuously supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and that there has been no change in this position."

"The Spanish diplomat, who said that the X sharing was a technical error, pointed out that this sharing was deleted immediately after the Azerbaijani side expressed its concern," said the statement.

It concluded that the Azerbaijani side expressed the importance of taking "appropriate measures" so that such situations do not happen again.