August 15, 2023
Uncertainty remains for Afghanistan two years into Taliban rule
It's been two years since the Taliban took back control of Kabul, promising a new outlook on women's rights. But it didn't take long for the group to prove those promises were empty. They've since rolled-back even more freedoms. Former Afghan government official, Sediq Sediqqi gives insight into the situation two years down the line
