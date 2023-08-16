WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says Taliban's restrictions on Afghan women 'crime against humanity'
The UN Special Envoy for Global Education said 54 of 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and deprive them of their rights.
UN says Taliban's restrictions on Afghan women 'crime against humanity'
Afghan women hold placards demanding their right to education, in Mazar-i-Sharif on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Atef Aryan / AFP)
August 16, 2023

The United Nations has said that the International Criminal Court should recognise gender discrimination in Afghanistan as a crime against humanity.

"The legal opinion we have received shows that the denial of education to Afghan girls and employment to Afghan women is gender discrimination, which should count as a crime against humanity, and it should be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court," said Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and former UK prime minister, as he discussed the current state of the issue of girls' education in Afghanistan at a UN news conference on Tuesday.

He said 54 of 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and deprive them of their rights.

The Taliban recently issued additional bans on women and girls' participation in university exams and on visits to public places, including cemeteries and other activities, he said.

RelatedAfghan women voice their fears about Taliban rule

The Ministry of Women's Affairs has become the "feared ministry for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice" and the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission has been dissolved.

For that reason, "the International Criminal Court should recognise this gender discrimination as a crime against humanity and investigate with a view to the arraignment and prosecution of those responsible," Brown emphasised.

Brown called for the release of NGO leaders in prison, who are imprisoned for defending women's and girls' rights and urged the international community to show that education can get through to the people of Afghanistan.

He urged Muslim-majority countries to support a delegation to clerics of Kandahar to persuade them to remove a ban on girls’ education and women's employment, "which has no basis in the Quran or the Islamic religion."

This is not about one religion against another but about "uniting to say that the clerics in Kandahar have misunderstood what the religious teaching of Islam is on this issue of girls education," he said.

If religious clerics were able to show that Islam is actually favourable to girls' education and that Afghanistan cannot succeed as a country if it denies half its potential citizens the right to education, we can make progress, added Brown.

The Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, have disallowed Afghan women from higher education and work in many areas of the public sector.

RelatedAfghanistan's Taliban government marks two years of return to power
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us