Türkiye secures semifinal spot in FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament
The Turkish national team finishes atop Group C with three victories, concluding by defeating Ukraine.
Promising talent Alperen Sengun delivered an impressive display during the match, guiding Türkiye to victory over Ukraine. /Photo: AA
August 16, 2023

Türkiye has qualified for the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament semifinal by beating Ukraine 85-72.

Alperen Sengun led the Turkish national team with 30 points and five boards at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Omer Yurtseven recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds while Kenan Sipahi added 11 points.

Olexandr Mishula was the high scorer for Ukraine with 14 points and Viacheslav Kravtsov helped with 10 points and six rebounds.

Türkiye finished Group C at the top with three wins and Ukraine are second with two victories.

Türkiye will face the second-place finisher in Group D on August 18.

