August 16, 2023
Third politician assassinated in Ecuador within a month
A wave of deadly violence is shaking the South American nation of Ecuador. Another politician, Pedro Briones, has been shot and killed and bringing the number of politics-related killings to three in the last month. This latest killing follows last week's murder of a major presidential candidate, who was shot dead after a campaign rally. TRT world's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
