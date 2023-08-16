BIZTECH
Offshore rig reaches Lebanese waters to drill for gas near Israel border
Struggling financially, Lebanon is pinning hopes on potential gas findings to lift itself from its most severe modern economic and financial downturn.
The rig is expected to begin drilling in September in Lebanese waters near the border with Israel.  Photo: AP / AP
August 16, 2023

An offshore drilling rig arrived at its location in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast and will start operations in the coming weeks to search for gas.

On Wednesday, Lebanese Cabinet ministers said the rig is expected to begin drilling in September in Lebanese waters near the border with Israel after the two countries reached a deal last year on their maritime border.

Lebanon and Israel have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948.

Cash-strapped Lebanon hopes that future gas discoveries will help the small Mideast nation pull itself out of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

Minister of Transport Ali Hamie wrote on X, (formerly known as Twitter), that the rig arrived Wednesday morning at the location where it is scheduled to begin work.

The rig faces the southern port city of Tyre.

“We hope that Lebanon will become an oil state,” Lebanon’s Energy Minister Walid Fayyad told reporters in Beirut, adding that the results of the drilling are expected in two or three months.

In 2017, Lebanon approved licenses for an international consortium including France’s TotalEnergies, Italy’s ENI and Russia’s Novatek to move forward with offshore oil and gas development for two of 10 blocks in the Mediterranean.

The borders of one ofthe two blocks were disputed by neighbouring Israel until the maritime border deal was reached last year. In January, Lebanon, ENI, TotalEnergies and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy signed an agreement in which the Qatari firm replaced Novatek.

Under the deal signed in January, Qatar Energy will take Novatek's 20 percent stake in addition to 5 percent each from ENI and Total, leaving the Arab company with a total stake of 30 percent. Total and ENI will each have 35 percent stakes.

Under the US-mediated deal between Lebanon and Israel that was signed in October, the disputed waters would be divided along a line straddling the “Qana” natural gas field in the Mediterranean.

Total said gas production would be based on the Lebanese side, but Israel would be compensated for gas extracted from its side of the line under a separately signed deal between Total and Israel.

SOURCE:AP
