BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading for US clients
The approval is granted by the National Futures Association (NFA), a self-regulatory organisation designated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading for US clients
The NFA approval, which came nearly two years after Coinbase filed its application, could allow the company to expand into a largely untapped market. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 16, 2023

Coinbase Global said it has secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to US retail customers, scoring a major regulatory win even as the crypto exchange battles a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"This is a critical milestone that reaffirms our commitment to operate a regulated and compliant business," Coinbase said on Wednesday.

Shares of the company climbed 5.5 percent to $83.52 in premarket trading. The approval was granted by the National Futures Association (NFA), a self-regulatory organisation designated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The company has openly criticised the SEC, which in a June lawsuit accused Coinbase of operating illegally because it had failed to register as an exchange.

CEO Brian Armstrong has also said more US crypto companies could move offshore due to a hostile regulatory environment and that SEC Chair Gary Gensler's enforcement-first approach could stifle innovation in the industry.

The NFA approval, which came nearly two years after Coinbase filed its application, could allow the company to expand into a largely untapped market.

The global derivatives market represents almost 80 percent of the entire crypto market, with leveraged bets on futures and other derivatives often at the root of volatility in the wider market.

In July, crypto derivatives trading volumes globally totalled about $1.85 trillion, according to research firm CCData.

The latest offerings will be from Coinbase Financial Markets, a unit of Coinbase.

Related'Bitcoin Bonnie and Crypto Clyde': US couple pleads guilty to laundering
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us