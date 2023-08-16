August 16, 2023
UN warns of escalating Sudan conflict and regional destabilization
The UN says the war in Sudan is spiralling out of control and threatens to destabilize the whole region. Nearly a million people have fled the country, and 4,000 have been killed in fighting between the armed forces and the RSF militia. The Sudanese government's second in command says the only way out is through dialogue. TRT World's Shoaib Hasan has the latest
