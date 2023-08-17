WORLD
3 MIN READ
US calls on Pakistan to investigate attacks on churches
Media reports say over 100 people have been detained after the attacks, which were sparked by blasphemy rumours.
US calls on Pakistan to investigate attacks on churches
A mob burned a church on the outskirts of Faisalabad after a Christian family was accused of blasphemy. / Photo: AFP
August 17, 2023

The United States has urged Pakistan to investigate mob attacks against churches and Christian homes that broke out in the east of the country amid blasphemy rumours.

Thousands of people attacked a predominantly Christian area on the outskirts of the industrial city of Faisalabad earlier on Wednesday after allegations spread that the Quran had been desecrated.

"We are deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted in response to reported Quran desecration in Pakistan," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

He said that while the United States backed free expression, "violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression."

"We urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm," he said.

Critics say that rumours of insults to Islam are often fanned as a way to settle scores against non-Muslims.

The violence is the latest unrest in the world's fifth-most populous country, where on Monday, a little-known senator, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, was sworn in as caretaker prime minister to see through elections.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday offered congratulations to Kakar in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity," Blinken said.

Kakar, who earlier promised "stern action" against the Faisalabad attackers, thanked Blinken in his own post on X.

"The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan," his post said.

"We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region," added Kakar.

RelatedCrowd attacks churches, homes in eastern Pakistan over Quran desecration

Over 100 detained

Following Wednesday’s attacks, more than 100 people have been detained in Pakistan's Punjab province, media reports said.

More than 6,000 security forces were deployed to the areas where the incidents took place to ensure public order.

Authorities noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

Pakistan has been wracked by instability after Imran Khan, the country's most popular politician, was removed as prime minister and more recently jailed on corruption charges that his supporters call an attempt to bar him from office.

Khan has accused the United States of working to oust him, claims strongly denied by Washington, which says that it had policy disagreements with Khan.

RelatedThousands in Pakistan protest Quran burning in Sweden
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us