The United States has urged Pakistan to investigate mob attacks against churches and Christian homes that broke out in the east of the country amid blasphemy rumours.

Thousands of people attacked a predominantly Christian area on the outskirts of the industrial city of Faisalabad earlier on Wednesday after allegations spread that the Quran had been desecrated.

"We are deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted in response to reported Quran desecration in Pakistan," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

He said that while the United States backed free expression, "violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression."

"We urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm," he said.

Critics say that rumours of insults to Islam are often fanned as a way to settle scores against non-Muslims.

The violence is the latest unrest in the world's fifth-most populous country, where on Monday, a little-known senator, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, was sworn in as caretaker prime minister to see through elections.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday offered congratulations to Kakar in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity," Blinken said.

Kakar, who earlier promised "stern action" against the Faisalabad attackers, thanked Blinken in his own post on X.

"The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan," his post said.

"We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region," added Kakar.

Over 100 detained

Following Wednesday’s attacks, more than 100 people have been detained in Pakistan's Punjab province, media reports said.

More than 6,000 security forces were deployed to the areas where the incidents took place to ensure public order.

Authorities noted that there were no casualties or injuries.

Pakistan has been wracked by instability after Imran Khan, the country's most popular politician, was removed as prime minister and more recently jailed on corruption charges that his supporters call an attempt to bar him from office.

Khan has accused the United States of working to oust him, claims strongly denied by Washington, which says that it had policy disagreements with Khan.