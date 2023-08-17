WORLD
4 MIN READ
Violence against aid workers shows no respite, over 60 killed this year: UN
More than 90 percent of the fatalities result from assaults on local humanitarian workers, according to an international NGO which tracks such incidents.
Violence against aid workers shows no respite, over 60 killed this year: UN
Besides the 62 deaths this year in the world's conflict zones, another 84 aid workers were wounded and 34 were kidnapped, according to data. Photo: SafeguardingHC / Others
August 17, 2023

A total of 62 humanitarian aid workers have died this year around the world, the United Nations has said, as it prepared to mark 20 years since a devastating attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad.

The UN observes World Humanitarian Day on August 19 each year as it remembers the suicide bombing, which claimed 22 lives, including that of Sergio Vieira de Mello, then the UN high commissioner for human rights and the head of the UN mission in that country.

Besides the 62 deaths this year in the world's conflict zones, another 84 aid workers were wounded and 34 were kidnapped, according to the Aid Worker Security Database, compiled by the consulting firm Humanitarian Outcomes. The fatality figure for all of 2022 was 116.

For several years running, South Sudan has been the world's most dangerous place for aid workers. As of August 10, there had been 40 attacks on humanitarian staffers there, with 22 lives lost, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Next on the list was Sudan to the north, with 17 attacks on aid workers and 19 deaths so far this year. Such high figures had not been seen since the Darfur conflict from 2006 to 2009.

Other countries where humanitarian workers died include the Central African Republic, Mali, Somalia, Ukraine and Yemen.

"The risks we face are beyond human comprehension," states a report compiled by NGOs, including Doctors of the World, Action Against Hunger and Handicap International, with help from the European Union.

Violence overwhelmingly targets local aid workers

Every year, more than 90 percent of the people who die in attacks on aid workers are locals, according to the International NGO Safety Organization.

This year, World Humanitarian Day marks 20 years since the bombing in Baghdad at the Canal Hotel, which was serving as the UN headquarters in the Iraqi capital.

The 2003 blast was carried out amid the chaos of the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.

"World Humanitarian Day and the Canal Hotel bombing will always be an occasion of mixed and still raw emotions for me and many others," said the UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths.

"Every year, nearly six times more aid workers are killed in the line of duty than were killed on that dark day in Baghdad, and they are overwhelmingly local aid workers," he added.

"Impunity for these crimes is a scar on our collective conscience."

As upheavals around the world grow, the United Nations says it is working to help nearly 250 million people living in crisis areas. That is 10 times more than in 2003.

RelatedUN: Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us