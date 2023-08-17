WORLD
3 MIN READ
Personal info of Georgia grand jury members in Trump case leaked online
The details surfaced on a fringe website, leading to security concerns and calls for action against threats.
Personal info of Georgia grand jury members in Trump case leaked online
Trump was charged in Georgia with 13 felonies. (Photo: AP Archive) / AP
August 17, 2023

The purported names and addresses of the Georgia grand jury members who indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants this week have appeared on a fringe website that frequently features violent rhetoric.

Prior to the release of the indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis received racist threats. In response, increased security measures were implemented, including the option for some of her staff to work remotely.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not comment on the issue.

NBC News chose not to publish the name of the website to avoid further spreading the information.

Advance Democracy, a research group founded by Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the US Senate Intelligence Committee, found the jurors' purported addresses online.

“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," Jones said, calling the lack of political leadership to denounce these threats "shameful," according to NBC News.

Advance Democracy also said that users were posting the names and photos of people believed to have been grand jurors on other social media platforms.

The indictment, which was issued Monday, contained the names of the grand jury members but not their addresses or other personal information.

Trump was charged in Georgia with 13 criminal counts, including violations of the Georgia state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit false statements.

He has now been indicted four times across state and federal courts since he left office.

The charges range from hush money payments to an adult film star, efforts to overturn national election results, unlawful retention of classified documents and efforts to prevent investigators from completing their duties.

RelatedWhy is Donald Trump in bigger trouble following his indictment in Georgia?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us