A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli military in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said on Thursday that the 32-year-old man was fatally “shot in the head, chest and abdomen, during the Israeli aggression on Jenin this morning”.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed Jenin with a large number of military vehicles and bulldozers.

Clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli forces during which gunshots were heard.

Two Palestinian civilians were also arrested, witnesses said.

Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages and Palestinian street attacks.

A UN tally showed at least 196 Palestinians and 24 people in Israel have been killed in hostilities since January. Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank, among territories Israel occupied in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Israel subjects millions of Palestinians to military rule there and has continued to build settlements, considered by most countries as illegal.

US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of resuming.