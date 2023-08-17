August 17, 2023
US drilling rig arrives in Lebanon to begin oil and gas exploration
A drilling rig has arrived in Lebanon ahead of offshore oil and gas exploration later this month. It follows a landmark US-brokered deal to settle Lebanon's maritime border dispute with Israel. Officials hope the discovery of reserves will offset an economic crisis which has crippled the country. Ronnie Chatah, host of The Beirut Banyan podcast has more.
