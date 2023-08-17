WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's proposed cannabis bill comes under harsh criticism
The proposed bill permits individuals aged 18 and over to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis.
Germany's proposed cannabis bill comes under harsh criticism
Opposition politicians have strongly criticised the German government's cannabis legalisation bill. / Photo: AA
August 17, 2023

The German government's cannabis legalisation bill has come under harsh criticism from opposition politicians.

The main opposition, the conservative alliance of CDU/CSU, has warned that the proposed legislation would lead to more drug consumption, and increase drug-related crime.

"I think this bill is a mistake, a serious mistake. It shouldn’t even be initiated," CDU’s Secretary General Carsten Linnemann said, adding that the arguments put forward by the government were wrong.

"Wherever it has been legalised, crime has increased, and the black market has not been cleaned up," Linnemann said.

RelatedGermany softens laws of cannabis use for medical purposes

'Absolutely irresponsible'

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's left-liberal coalition government approved a draft legislation on Wednesday, which would legalise the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach defended the bill saying the new legislation will be more effective in combating the black market, protecting individuals against toxic drugs, and reducing drug-related crime.

Conservative Christian Social Union's (CSU) regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt heavily criticised the government, saying the "absolutely irresponsible" bill is nothing but "an attack on youth and health protection" in Germany.

"Probably never before a German federal government so boldly ignored the warnings of almost all experts from medicine, the police and the judiciary on such a sensitive issue," he told local media.

Dobrindt said most of the experts have been warning that such a bill would lead to more drug consumption, especially among the youth, more people would suffer from addiction, and security authorities will be overwhelmed by investigating thousands of new criminal cases.

According to the proposed bill, individuals aged 18 and above will be allowed to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis.

The self-cultivation of up to three plants for personal consumption will also be permitted.

Non-profit associations, with a maximum of 500 members, will be allowed to grow cannabis and distribute it to members.

A member could get a maximum of 50 grams of cannabis per month, according to the draft legislation. The bill requires parliamentary approval to become a law, and it is expected to be discussed at the Bundestag after the summer recess.

RelatedGermans' confidence in their state hits historic low: survey
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us