Türkiye arrests 22 terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
Suspected 15 FETO and seven PKK terrorists were arrested during gendarmerie patrols along the border in the northwestern Edirne province.
The suspects were nabbed by local gendarmerie teams in the northwestern Edirne province during patrols in the restricted military zone along the border with Greece. / Photo: AA
August 17, 2023

Turkish border forces have arrested 22 suspected terror group members while they were trying to flee to Greece during the past week, local authorities said on Thursday.

The suspects were nabbed by local gendarmerie teams in the northwestern Edirne province during patrols in the restricted military zone along the border with Greece, the governor's office said.

Among them, there were seven suspected members of the PKK terrorist organisation and 15 members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

The terror group was behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
