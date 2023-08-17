ECOWAS stands ready to intervene in Niger

West African leaders are ready to use military intervention against coup leaders in Niger should diplomatic efforts to restore civilian rule fail. A senior official from the regional bloc ECOWAS gave this message to army chiefs who are currently meeting in Ghana to discuss the details of a standby force all ECOWAS member states are said to be on board with the plan, except those that have their own military juntas. Priyanka Navani reoprts.