West African leaders are ready to use military intervention against coup leaders in Niger should diplomatic efforts to restore civilian rule fail. A senior official from the regional bloc ECOWAS gave this message to army chiefs who are currently meeting in Ghana to discuss the details of a standby force all ECOWAS member states are said to be on board with the plan, except those that have their own military juntas. Priyanka Navani reoprts.
August 17, 2023
