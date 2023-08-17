TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss Northern Cyprus’ road project
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have discussed the Pile-Yigitler Road project in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during a phone call.
Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss Northern Cyprus’ road project
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan informed his French counterpart Colonna about the TRNC’s Pile-Yigitler Road project in response to her question. / Photo: AA Archive
August 17, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna have discussed the Pile-Yigitler Road project in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during a telephone call.

The call took place on Thursday at Colonna’s request, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan informed Colonna about the TRNC’s Pile-Yigitler Road project in response to her question.

Fidan and Colonna also discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The TRNC Foreign Ministry previously said the project was created for purely humanitarian reasons to ensure convenient passage from TRNC to the village of Pile along the UN-controlled Green Line.

Ministry said the project intends to enhance the road, granting Pile residents better land access, boosting the local economy and allowing passage to Pile without reliance on the British Sovereign Base Areas.

RelatedErdogan urges world to lift unfair restrictions from Northern Cyprus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us