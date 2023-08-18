August 18, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Main opposition parties have reached a coalition agreement
South Africa’s main opposition parties have agreed on a set of principles ahead of what many say will be the most competitive election since the end of apartheid in 2024. For the past two days, several opposition parties have been involved in negotiating a pre-election agreement to inaugurate a new government following next year’s election. Crystal Orderson from Cape Town, South Africa.
South Africa Coalition Agreement / Others
Explore