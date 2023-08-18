TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
NATO congratulates Turkish first-ever female admiral
Gokcen Firat has becoming rear admiral in Turkish Naval Forces has been congratulated by NATO as she promoted after a meeting of Türkiye's Supreme Military Council on August 3.
NATO congratulates Turkish first-ever female admiral
Before moving to MARCOM last year, Gokcen Firat served in NATO’s Joint Warfare Center in Norway. (Source: NTV) / Others
August 18, 2023

NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) congratulated Gokcen Firat after she was promoted to rear admiral, making her the first woman in the history of the Turkish Navy to hold the rank.

Firat, who is currently serving with MARCOM in the UK as the assistant chief of staff for operations, has been promoted to rear admiral following a meeting of Türkiye's Supreme Military Council on August 3.

"Her position is critical to the success of maritime operations and exercises across the Alliance, including the participation of four NATO standing naval forces in major multinational taskings," MARCOM said in a statement.

RelatedTürkiye appoints its first-ever woman admiral

Before moving to MARCOM last year, Firat served in NATO’s Joint Warfare Center in Norway.

"Being promoted to the admiralship is one of the highest levels of achievement for any navy officer to reach in their career," she said.

"I am very glad to reach this objective.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us