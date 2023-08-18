WORLD
3 MIN READ
First ship through Black Sea 'humanitarian corridor' reaches Istanbul
The container ship Joseph Schulte embarked on its journey from Ukraine's Odessa port following Russia's exit from the Black Sea grain deal.
First ship through Black Sea 'humanitarian corridor' reaches Istanbul
Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte transits Istanbul Strait. Photo: Reuters. / Reuters
August 18, 2023

The first vessel that passed through a 'humanitarian corridor' announced by Ukraine in the Black Sea has reached the Istanbul Strait.

The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship is the first vessel that departed from Odessa port after Russia’s withdrawal from the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal last month.

Ukraine last week announced the "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main grain exports deal.

The vessel entered the Istanbul Strait through the Black Sea at 6.10 am local time (0310 GMT) on Friday.

The container-laden vessel will anchor at Istanbul's Ambarli port.

Moscow has not indicated whether it would respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety.

Ukraine said the corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were stuck in Ukrainian ports.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced the sailing of the ship from Odessa port.

"Container ship Joseph Schulte (Hong Kong flag) is proceeding through corridor established for civilian vessels to/from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine. This transport corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were in ports at the time of the full-scale invasion of Russia," Kubrakov said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, which it signed last July along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

But even when renewing the deal in previous months, Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts and pushing diplomacy for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Türkiye in August to discuss the deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war, now over 500 days old, through negotiations.

RelatedLive blog: Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us