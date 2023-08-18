August 18, 2023
146 people arrested after a mob attacked churches in Pakistan
Police in Pakistan have arrested 146 suspects after a Muslim mob attacked churches and homes of Christians in the city of Jaranwala on Wednesday. Those attacks were in response to an alleged Quran desecration by two Christians which took place a day earlier. There's a heavy police presence in the city as authorities look to prosecute the culprits. TRT World's Malik Fuda explains.
