WORLD
2 MIN READ
Majority of Germans unhappy with Scholz's leadership, survey reveals
The survey shows that dissatisfaction with the Chancellor's leadership is on the rise due to claims of overspending within his three-party coalition.
Majority of Germans unhappy with Scholz's leadership, survey reveals
Scholz's government failed to pass a law offering corporate tax relief.  Photo: DPA. / DPA
August 18, 2023

A majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time since he took office in 2021, capping off a week of tension within his three-party coalition overspending.

Fifty-one percent of respondents to a survey, which is revealed on Friday, conducted on behalf of public broadcaster ZDF said they were not happy with the chancellor's work.

Only 43 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Scholz's work at the helm of a coalition between his centre-left SPD, the liberal FDP and the Greens, while 6 percent were undecided.

On Wednesday, Scholz's government failed to pass a law offering corporate tax relief worth billions of euros after it was vetoed by the Greens' family minister, who is seeking billions of euros in additional money for child benefits.

Despite the survey's findings, Scholz remains the second most popular politician in Germany behind defence minister Boris Pistorius, who has been in pole position for months.

RelatedGermany's proposed cannabis bill comes under harsh criticism
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us