TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces
The number of surrendered PKK terrorists has increased to 32 over the past two months, the country’s interior minister said.
PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces
A total of 32 terrorists have turned themselves into the Turkish security forces over the past two months. / Photo: AA
August 18, 2023

Three more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country’s interior minister said.

The terrorists were operating within the structure of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq and Syria, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A total of PKK 32 terrorists have turned themselves into the Turkish security forces over the past two months, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises PKK terrorist who ordered 2021 forest fires
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us