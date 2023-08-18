TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish scientists set to cultivate plants in space for innovative genetic
Researchers set to embark on unprecedented project which focuses on how genetic intervention can be made on plants in the space environment, during nation's 1st manned space mission.
Turkish scientists set to cultivate plants in space for innovative genetic
The project is focused on how genetic intervention can be made on plants in the space environment and the efficiency of this process. / Photo: AA
August 18, 2023

Türkiye’s first manned space mission is only months away, and Turkish scientists are preparing to carry out a series of pioneering experiments on board the spacecraft.

The project is focused on how genetic intervention can be made on plants in the space environment and the efficiency of this process.

The maiden space journey is being timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The Turkish Space Agency and the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) have collaborated on 13 experiments.

The space study is being called “Investigation of CRISPR Gene Editing Efficiency in Plants under Microgravity Conditions,” as its aim is to explore the effects of genetic modifications on plants in a microgravity environment, shedding light on the potential for sustainable agriculture beyond Earth.

A PhD student from Yildiz Technical University in Istanbul, Tugce Celayir, who is leading the project, spoke to Anadolu Agency about the importance of the experiment.

“In our project, we are focusing on making an analysis for the first time, which will support future studies to improve the health of plants with the genetic intervention we will make on plants. Can this analysis be done under microgravity? Can this application be done? We are looking for answers to these questions.”

Celayir added that the chosen model organism for this project is the “Arabidopsis thaliana” plant due to its rapid germination period and extensive use. This is a ground-breaking study as it marks the first attempt at genetic intervention on plant species in space conditions.

“After this study, plants that can be a food source in the future can also be used to create an artificial ecosystem and to provide an oxygen source within this ecosystem. Today, when we talk about future Mars colonies, it is important that we both create an ecosystem that will support astronauts in long-term space missions and work for the health of these plants in the ecosystem to be created.”

The mission will be launched in the final quarter of 2023 as an underling for the following space journey. The scientific venture will be completed once the analysis is started on the plant samples returned to Earth.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us